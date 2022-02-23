Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $309.00

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $56,415.94 and approximately $309.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.