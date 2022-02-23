UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00110460 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.