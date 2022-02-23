Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.56) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($62.56) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.24) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,166.67 ($56.67).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,843.50 ($52.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £98.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,867.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,931.61. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($52.14) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($27,113.83). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($51.18) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($204,705.56). Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

