Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

UN01 stock traded down €1.22 ($1.39) on Wednesday, reaching €36.69 ($41.69). The company had a trading volume of 495,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1 year low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is €40.50 and its 200 day moving average is €37.91. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

