Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.97 ($42.01).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Uniper stock opened at €36.69 ($41.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. Uniper has a 12-month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.91.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

