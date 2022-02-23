United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 635,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after acquiring an additional 193,685 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 148,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

AMD opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

