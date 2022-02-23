United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after purchasing an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $7,977,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

