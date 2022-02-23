United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38.

