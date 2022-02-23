United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

BABA opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $306.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

