United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 356,777 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $88.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38.

