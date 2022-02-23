United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.