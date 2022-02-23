United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

