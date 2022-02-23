United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

