United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,287,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NICE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $279.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.