United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,718,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 978.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.