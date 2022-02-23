United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.