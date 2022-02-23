United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 35,905 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,596,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after purchasing an additional 925,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 508,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares in the last quarter.
FALN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.
