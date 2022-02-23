United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

