United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.