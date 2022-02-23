United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.33% of SLR Investment worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

