United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 32,264 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,264 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 482,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

