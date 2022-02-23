United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 37,703 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,703 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of OneSpan worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneSpan by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

