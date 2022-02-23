United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.81% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 170.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

