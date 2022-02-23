United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 94.33%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

