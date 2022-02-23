United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

