United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 428,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 208,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $28.97.

