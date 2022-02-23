United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,505 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 260,842 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

