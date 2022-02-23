United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,055,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 170,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IDEV opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.