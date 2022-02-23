United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 459,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

