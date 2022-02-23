United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

