United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.