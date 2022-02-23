UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – ) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 139.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $465.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,658. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $326.04 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $437.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

