Uptrennd Market Cap Hits $32,954.38 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $32,954.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00081946 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

