Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 12,429 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35.

Upwork stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 1,700,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,816. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

