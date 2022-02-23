Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 1,661 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,816. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.