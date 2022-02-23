Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $98,103.79 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
