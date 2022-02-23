Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

