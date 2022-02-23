Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.35

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 63826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.