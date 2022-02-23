USD Partners (USDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USDP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

