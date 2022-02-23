Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 4,910 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Datadog were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,196,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,391,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,270.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,495 shares of company stock valued at $114,416,076 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

