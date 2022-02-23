Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of DFS opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

