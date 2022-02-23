Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

