Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

