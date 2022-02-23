Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average is $280.40. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

