Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $339.20. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

