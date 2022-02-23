Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $198,113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

