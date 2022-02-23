Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems owned about 0.11% of American Campus Communities worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

