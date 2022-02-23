Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

