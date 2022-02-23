Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.52 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $652.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.72 and a 200-day moving average of $640.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.56 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

