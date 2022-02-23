Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $207.61 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

